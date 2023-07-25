India vs West Indies second Test match ended with disappointment for the fans of Team India as it was declared a draw after the rain played the spoilsport. The result impacted Team India beyond the dynamics of current India vs West Indies series as India received only 16 points from the match, down from the 24 points it would have grabbed after winning the match. As a result, the Pakistan team surpassed India to become the number 1 team in the current World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

The percentage to points won (PCT) of India dropped to 66.67% after the result from the second India vs West Indies Test match, while for Pakistan the PTC is 100% as they secured triumph over Sri Lanka in the first Test match.

View Full Image WTC 2023-25 cycle standings (ICC)

Team India will get opportunities to reach the top again as they are scheduled to tour South Africa and WTC champions Australia for the Test series. Moreover, England is also expected to visit India after the ICC World Cup 2023 for the Test series.

Team India and WTC

India managed to secure a place in both WTC Finals but lost to New Zealand in 2021 and Australia in 2023. Skipper Rohit Sharma has talked about some changes to the Test squad and during the West Indies tour Team India gave a chance to some young players and even experimented with the batting order.

Against West Indies, Team India showed strength in both matches and won the first Test match convincingly with an innings and 141 runs. During the second Test match also India batters punished West Indies bowlers with Virat Kohli completing his 76th century in his 500th international match.

During the second innings of the second Test, Team India even tried a more attacking form of cricket and became the fastest team to hit 100 runs in Test matches as it surpassed Bangladesh by hitting the ton in just 74 balls.

The three-match ODI series between India vs West Indies will begin on 27 July.