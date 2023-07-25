Pakistan surpasses India to reach on top of WTC's standings after rain spoils India vs West Indies 2nd Test1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST
The percentage to points won (PCT) of India dropped to 66.67% after the result from the second India vs West Indies Test match
India vs West Indies second Test match ended with disappointment for the fans of Team India as it was declared a draw after the rain played the spoilsport. The result impacted Team India beyond the dynamics of current India vs West Indies series as India received only 16 points from the match, down from the 24 points it would have grabbed after winning the match. As a result, the Pakistan team surpassed India to become the number 1 team in the current World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.
