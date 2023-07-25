India vs West Indies second Test match ended with disappointment for the fans of Team India as it was declared a draw after the rain played the spoilsport. The result impacted Team India beyond the dynamics of current India vs West Indies series as India received only 16 points from the match, down from the 24 points it would have grabbed after winning the match. As a result, the Pakistan team surpassed India to become the number 1 team in the current World Test Championship (WTC) rankings.

