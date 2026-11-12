Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by nine wickets to storm into U19 Asia Cup 2026 final

Pakistan Under-19s booked their place in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 final with a strong nine-wicket win over Bangladesh Under-19s in the first semifinal at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 139, the defending champions reached 141 for one in just 21.5 overs, sealing the victory with more than 28 overs to spare. The result continues Pakistan’s strong campaign as they look to retain the title they won last year.

Rizwanullah’s five-wicket haul rips through Bangladesh Bangladesh elected to bat after winning the toss but never recovered from early pressure. Their innings folded for 138 all out in 31.4 overs.

Abdullah Al Muhi was the standout with a fluent 50 off 45 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes. Rakibul Hossan added 26 and All Rafi scored 20, but the rest of the line-up struggled. Wickets fell regularly after the powerplay, and the lower order could not build any meaningful partnerships.

Pakistan’s attack was disciplined. Pacer Rizwanullah delivered the decisive spell, finishing with figures of 5 for 30 from his eight overs. His economy of 3.75 reflected tight lines and clever variations that repeatedly broke partnerships. Mohammad Sayyam supported with 2 for 29, while Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one wicket each.

The collapse left Bangladesh well short of a competitive total on a surface that offered something for the bowlers early on.

Usman Khan and Hayam Khan lead the chase Pakistan’s openers set the tone immediately. Hayam Khan and Usman Khan put on a substantial opening stand that never allowed Bangladesh back into the contest. Hayam Khan scored a composed 69 off 72 balls before falling to Robiul Anik, while Usman Khan remained unbeaten on 64 from 54 deliveries, striking seven fours and two sixes.

Abdul Qadir joined Usman at the end, and the pair finished the job without further alarms. The required rate stayed comfortably under control throughout, and Pakistan crossed the target with ease.

The partnership between the two openers was the difference. Both batsmen rotated the strike smartly and punished anything loose, ensuring the chase never built pressure. Usman Khan, who has already scored heavily in the tournament, once again showed his value at the top of the order.

Pakistan reach the final as defending champions With this win, Pakistan advance to the final scheduled for 14 November. Their opponent will come from the other semifinal between India and Afghanistan. As defending champions, Pakistan have looked balanced throughout the competition, with their bowling attack creating regular breakthroughs and the top order providing stability.