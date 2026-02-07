Pakistan to give IND vs PAK boycott in T20 World Cup 2026 a rethink after Sri Lanka Cricket's letter to PCB: Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will rethink about decision to boycott the clash against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on the request of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Standing in solidarity with Bangladesh after their removal from the T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan government allowed the national team to compete in the mega event but not play against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

A India vs Pakistan cricket match is the biggest revenue earner on any given day (estimated at USD 250 million) and is commercially the biggest match for the ICC, broadcasters and the hosts. The financial impact of a a non-participation of an India vs Pakistan clash will hit everyone involved severely.

Sensing severe monetary loss, the SLC sent an email to the PCB to reconsider their decision to boycott the clash against India as it would also hurt the image of SLC as an organisation and the image of the tournament which Sri Lanka is co-hosting along with India.

"Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government to government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can't be ignored just like that," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying on Saturday.

"Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc," the source added.

The source said that Naqvi had assured his counterpart (Shammi Silva) he would consult the government and get back to him.

Why will Pakistan help Sri Lanka? Last year, Sri Lanka Cricket took by the PCB when the Lankan players decided to return back from a white-ball series last November after suicide bombing in Islamabad claimed more than 10 lives. However, the SLC made sure that the players completed the series. In fact, SLC threated the players could face consequences if they come back from Pakistan.

Earlier a report in Newswire stated that, the hotel industry in Colombo has been severely hit after news of India vs Pakistan boycott broke out. Tourism is a major source of economy in Sri Lanka and the India vs Pakistan clash in T20 World Cup 2026 will see thousands of fans from all over the world gather on the Island nation to witness the biggest game in the sport.

Pakistan survive Netherlands scare Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pakistan survived a scare against Netherlands before scrapping off to a narrow three wicket win in the opening encounter of the tournament. Sent in to bat, Netherlands lost the way in the later part of their innings after a strong start as Pakistan bowled them out for 147.

In reply, Pakistan suffered a middle-over collapse to stare at a humiliating defeat. However, Faheem Ashraf played an unbeaten 11-ball 29-run cameo, including 24 runs in the penultimate over to help Pakistan chase down the target with three balls to spare. Opener Sahibzada Farhan made 47.