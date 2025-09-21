Pakistan trolled by ex-PCB chief for ‘lack of education’ ahead of IND vs PAK; ‘psychiatrist can’t help them overnight’

More than cricket, Pakistan's campaign in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has been much about the off-field issues. From complaining to International Cricket Council (ICC) demanding match referee Andy Pycroft's removal after the handshake row, to threatening to pull out to skipping the pre-match press conferences, Pakistan cricket's off-field drama hogged much of the limelight.

Ahead of Pakistan's Super 4 clash, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly hired a psychiatrist Dr. Raheel Karim to help the players manage stress and stay focussed under pressure. The appointment of Karim just a day before the IND vs PAK clash has questioned the team's strength. Former PCB chief Najam Sethi opened up on the appointment of Kareem and explained why it won't help the players overnight.

According to Sethi, the concept of having a psychiatrist in the team is misunderstood and is unacceptable by the players. “Going to a psychiatrist is considered a sign of weakness or even madness, which creates stigma,” Sethi was quoted as saying to Samaa TV.

“But the most interesting factor here is, many of these experts are foreign-qualified. They communicate in English which isn’t the language of our boys. They are required to be told in Urdu or Pashto,” added Sethi.

“Their backgrounds, their class, and the lack of proper education is another issue. Psychiatrist bhi raato raat unko kuch nahi seekha sakta (A psychiatrist can’t help them overnight)," he added.

Based on several media reports, Kareem is going to stay with the team till the end of the tournament.

Who is Dr. Raheel Karim? Born in Pakistan, Kareem is a completed his post graduate training in Psychiatry from King Edward Medical College in England and started practicing in in Britain in 1984. He has also served as a Consultant Psychiatrist/Associate Professor in different colleges in Pakistan. Dr Kareem has specialised training and expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders.