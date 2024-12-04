Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score: Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM

Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Dec 2024 at 10:30 AM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pakistan Under-19 squad -
Farhan Yousaf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Riaz Ullah, Rizwanullah, Shahzaib Khan, Yahya Rehman, Faham-ul-Haq, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Tayyab Arif, Usman Khan, Saad Baig, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Naveed Khan, Umar Zaib
Japan Under-19 squad -
Aditya Phadke, Hugo Kelly, Koji Abe, Nihar Parmar, Skyler Cook, Kazuma Stafford, Max Lynn, Timothy Moore, Daniel Panckhurst, Aarav Tiwari, Charles Hinze, Kai Wall, Kiefer Lake, Yuto Yageta
