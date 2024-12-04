Active Stocks
Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score: Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score: Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM

Updated: 04 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 AM

Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score, Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024Premium
Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score, Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024

Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Dec 2024 at 10:30 AM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pakistan Under-19 squad -
Farhan Yousaf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Riaz Ullah, Rizwanullah, Shahzaib Khan, Yahya Rehman, Faham-ul-Haq, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Tayyab Arif, Usman Khan, Saad Baig, Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Naveed Khan, Umar Zaib
Japan Under-19 squad -
Aditya Phadke, Hugo Kelly, Koji Abe, Nihar Parmar, Skyler Cook, Kazuma Stafford, Max Lynn, Timothy Moore, Daniel Panckhurst, Aarav Tiwari, Charles Hinze, Kai Wall, Kiefer Lake, Yuto Yageta

04 Dec 2024, 09:40:50 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024

Pakistan Under-19 vs Japan Under-19 Match Details
Match 11 of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup, 2024 between Pakistan Under-19 and Japan Under-19 to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

