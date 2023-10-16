A day after Men In Blue, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, thrashed Pakistan in the blockbuster clash at the ICC World Cup 2023, India's former opener Gautam Gambhir issued an interesting statement about the prospect of India playing a bilateral series against Babar Azam's men. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the wins against Pakistan, India hammered Pakistan in match No.12 of the ICC World Cup, it continued to extend their winning run to three games in the showpiece event. Apart from this, India -- two-time World champions -- extended its winning streak to eight matches against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Indian bowlers forced Pakistan to set a below-par target of 192 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and in reply, India chased down the target in just 30.3 overs, by losing just 3 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Pakistan used to hammer India like this' Gambhir recalled that Pakistan used to hammer India similarly. "Hammering along with domination. You use this word very rarely, that too when you are playing against Pakistan. If you see the results, Pakistan used to hammer India like this for a long time. However, for the last many years, India has dominated. This is bad for subcontinental cricket. We always used to say that if we have an India-Pakistan series, it will be competitive. An India-Pakistan series is not going to be competitive at all because there is a massive difference between the two sides," HT quoted Gambhir telling Star Sports.

Luxury to have Bumrah: The batting legend was all praise for Indian pacer Bumrah who bagged the crucial wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan. Leaking just 19 runs, Bumrah bagged two wickets in seven overs, while Rohit Sharma sealed India’s win with his brilliant knock of 86 off 63 balls. "If any captain has Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, it is a huge luxury. Out of 50 overs, you get 20 overs from bowlers who can give you wickets anytime. You were comparing Jasprit Bumrah with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Jasprit Bumrah's first spell was under the 2 PM sun and he hardly gave any runs in his first four overs," Gambhir added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

