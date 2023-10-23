Pakistan will take on Afghanistan on October 23 in the 22nd ODI World Cup 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

It would be the fifth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan are in the 5th spot with four points in the World Cup 2023 team table and Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table with two points. In its First match, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad on October 6.

In their second match, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) at Hyderabad Stadium on October 10, 2023. In its third and fourth match, Pakistan were defeated by India and Australia by 7 wickets and 62 runs respectively.

In its first match, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7, 2023. In the second match, Afghanistan were defeated by India by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) on October 11, 2013 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. In its third match, Afghanistan defeated England by 69 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 16, 2023. In its fourth match, the Afghan team were defeated by New Zealand by 149 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 18, 2023.

Pakistan Possible XI Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan Possible XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Chennai are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 1% probability of rain in Chennai during the day and at night. There is no probability of thunderstorms in the city in the next 24 hours.

The temperature is expected to range between 34 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-north-east direction in the day and 7km/h in the north-north-west in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in daytime and 19km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 76% in the daytime and 74% at night.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match today: When, where and how to watch The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

