LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: PAK at 39/0 after 7.0 overs, Imam-Abdullah batting

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have opened the batting for Pakistan.