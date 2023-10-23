Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Pakistan are batting first after winning the toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Babar Azam-led side are looking to set up a big total on the board and put the Afghan batting under pressure in the second innings. Despite losing to New Zealand, Afghanistan will be brimming with confidence after beating defending champions England by 69 runs.
Pakistan, meanwhile, are in deep trouble after losing back-to-back matches against India and Australia. The Babar Azam-led side still don't look very settled as they continue to face problems in both their batting and bowling departments.
Pakistan's batting has failed to live up to the high standards set by the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. The world number one batsman himself has been somewhat underwhelming in this edition of the World Cup. Adding to their woes, Pakistan's middle-order batsmen have struggled against spin bowling, as evidenced by their performances against India and Australia.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, have a solid bowling line-up in the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who can take full advantage of the conditions at Chepauk. However, the Afghans will be looking for a solid performance from their batsmen if they are to find a way into the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023.
When and where to watch the Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash?
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.
Pakistan and Afghanistan squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (w/k), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Naveen ul Haq.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (w/k), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: PAK openers are now looking to speed up the scoring rate after a steady start in the first five overs. Mujeeb goes for 12 in his third over, getting hit for 2 boundaries.
Imam-ul-Haq 13 (13)
Abdullah Shafique 24 (23)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Another tight over from Mujeeb giving away just 2 runs, managing to keep the pressure on the PAK openers.
Meanwhile, the battle between Naveen ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique seems to be building up nicely as the right-hander hits the AFG bowler for a four and a six on consecutive deliveries.
Imam-ul-Haq 6 (8)
Abdullah Shafique 18 (19)
Naveen ul Haq 0-20 (2.3 overs)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: 5 runs from Naveen ul Haq's second over, Abdullah Shafique tries to up the ante with a beautiful lofted cover drive and manages to break the pressure AFG bowlers had been trying to build on him in the last 3 overs.
Imam-ul-Haq 5 (4)
Abdullah Shafique 7 (14)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Just three runs of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman's first over, keeping the line tight to both the batters and asking them to take the risk in order to up the scoring rate.
Imam-ul-Haq 5 (4)
Abdullah Shafique 3 (8)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Naveen ul Haq opens the bowling for Afghanistan against the opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique. Tight first over from Naveen, Imam manages to put glide the last ball on the leg side for a boundary; 5 runs from the first over.
Imam-ul-Haq 4 (3)
Abdullah Shafique 1 (3)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: “I think we look at the team and we try to do 100% in every match and try to step up in all three departments."
Babar also hinted at the dominance of spin as one of the reasons behind batting first at Chepauk.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: One change a piece for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Shadab Khan replaces Mohammad Nawaz in the Pakistan XI while Noor Ahmad takes Fazalhaq Farooqi's place in Afghanistan playing XI.
Pakistan Playing XI today: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf
Afghanistan Playing XI today: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Babar Azam won the toss. Pakistan elected to bat first in the hope of posting a big total.
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he would have liked to bat first too. Shahidi said he would aim to restrict the Pakistan batting line up to a score of 250 or less at Chepauk.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Just about 1 hour is left for the live action to begin in the AFG-PAK clash at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Toss is scheduled to be held at 1:30 pm while the live action will begin from 2 pm onwards.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman is just 3 wickets short of getting to the milestone of 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Mujeeb has played in 70 ODI matches so far, taking 97 wickets at an average of 26.88, strike rate of 38.01 and measly economy rate of 4.24.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Trott said, "I think for them (Afghans), it's a rivalry that excites them. It's a rivalry that sometimes in the past has been very passionate," Trott said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.
"But I'm sure we'll see an exciting game tomorrow. It's just the nature of the rivalry. And both teams respect each other but are very desperate to win… We've had an ODI series against them recently where we should have won a few games, (but) we didn't. So hopefully, we can put that right tomorrow." Trott added.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking after the loss against Australia, Babar Azam had said, "We were not up to the mark with the ball. And if you drop the catch of someone like Warner, he won't spare you. This is a big scoring ground, the margin of error is very low. Whole credit to fast bowlers and spinners for the way we pulled it back in the last few overs. Just tried to hit the length and hit the stumps. The message was simple - we can do it, we've done it in the past. The ball came on well under the lights. Couldn't get big partnerships in the middle overs. Need to be better in the first 10 overs with the ball, and better in the middle overs with the bat,"
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Trott said, "The thing is - with spinners, there are only two or three of them playing a game. And it's the other eight as well that have to play the game so that's important. So, it's everybody's job it's not just the spinners job to win games. There's batsmen who've got to put runs on the board or batsmen who've got to chase down a total. So yes, the spinners are important and getting our selection is key for the fixture but it's a team effort. There's no reliance on just spinners. There's seam bowlers as well who've got to bowl well and bowl well in whatever conditions we're confronted with,"
He added, "The pitch obviously, I'm not sure. Chennai is normally a good wicket. So, with regards to the mindset, it's important, as I said, the mindset we have there is that it's a team game. It's not just a spinners game they play. There are seamers and there are fielders as well. So, everybody's got to put in a good team performance if we want to beat the likes of a strong side like Pakistan. But we've had an ODI series against them recently where we should have won a few games. We didn't. So hopefully we can put that right tomorrow night,"
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Pakistani batter said, "We will have to perform up to the mark. It matters a lot how you play on the given day. You can talk as much as you want. But it matters how you play on the day. We have talked about it. You will see a new team tomorrow in Chennai."
"We have already done all the preparations. We have played against Afghanistan in Hambantota, where we won 3-0, and they were also spin conditions venues. added Imam-ul-Haq
PAK vs AFG Live: Speaking in a video posted on his X account, Aktar said, "By all means, Afghanistan is not a weak team. They are not a weak team, they are a good side; at par with Pakistan. They have good spinners who will trouble Pakistan tomorrow. Pakistan cannot afford to lose one to Afghanistan or any other side. Afghanistan will have crowd support, ground support and the spin-friendly track will trouble the Pakistani batters."
PAK vs AFG Live: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Imam-ul -haq said, "We have played 4 matches and we are 2-2. We are confident. We will accept that we did not play well in the last 2 matches. We will have to perform up to the mark. It matters a lot how you play on a given day. You can talk as much as you want. But it matters how you play on the day. We have talked about it. You will see a new team tomorrow in Chennai,"
"Look, in all your team meetings, we talk about execution. When we practice, they do it because our practice is so good that our execution is good. And see, this is how cricket is played. There is no guarantee in life or cricket. We can practice as tough as we can. Management has given our players a lot of confidence. So, you have to believe in that and go into the match with that confidence," Imam-ul-Haq added.
"See, there are no such factors - we talk after the game. We know that we left some important catches in our fielding. We practice, we field and we depend on the individual. The same goes for batting and bowling. And then it depends on the individual, how they are thinking and what they are doing," The Pakistani batter further said.
PAK vs AFG Live: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 73% chance that Pakistan will be victorious in this match and move to the fourth position.
As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, Pakistan will win the match. As per MyKhel, Pakistan will be “slightly ahead in the race" even though it will be a close encounter. We believe Pakistan will emphatically win the match, it will be a one-sided affair.
PAK vs AFG Live: Upon settling down, batters who get comfortable can score big but need to watch out for spinners. The slow pitch can make it tough for power hitters. Early in the game, the pitch helps fast bowlers. As time goes on, spinners get more help and batting gets harder.
The MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) in Chennai has hosted 26 ODIs so far. There were 15 occasions when the team batting first won the match while teams chasing the score won on 10 occasions. One match produced no results.
PAK vs AFG Live: Abdullah Shafique, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (VC), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
PAK vs AFG Live: Pakistan and Afghanistan have played 7 ODIs against each other so far. The Men in Green have won each of those. The last time these two neighbours met each other was during the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI Series 2023 in Sri Lanka. Their last encounter was in August 2023, when Pakistan won it by 59 runs. Pakistan and Afghanistan are yet to face off in World Cups.
PAK vs AFG Live:
Pakistan Possible XI
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
Afghanistan Possible XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
The weather conditions in Chennai are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 1% probability of rain in Chennai during the day and at night. There is no probability of thunderstorms in the city in the next 24 hours.
The temperature is expected to range between 34 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-north-east direction in the day and 7km/h in the north-north-west in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in daytime and 19km/h in night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 76% in the daytime and 74% at night.
Click here to read the full report
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!