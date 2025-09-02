Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch 4th T20I on TV & online? PAK vs AFG predicted XIs

Having won the series opener against Afghanistan, Pakistan are aiming for a repeat when both teams meet for a second time in the ongoing T20I tri-series in Sharjah on Tuesday. With two wins from two matches, pakistan are on top of the points table with four points. Afghanistan, who had lost to Pakistan in their first game, came back to winning ways with a 38-run win over hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

Advertisement

If Salman Ali Agha was the lone batter to shine for Pakistan in their first match, the likes of Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub rose to the occasion against UAE. Having said that, Pakistan needs the likes of Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman to contribute with the bat too.

Also Read | UAE captain Waseem surpasses Rohit Sharma twice for huge records - Details

As far as the bowling is concerned, Haris Rauf dismantled Afghanistan with a four-wicket haul in the first game while Hasan Ali took three wickets in the second. Unlike in the first game, the Pakistan bowlers were guilty of conceding more that 150 runs against minnows UAE.

On the other hand, Afghanistan would like Rahmanullah Gurbaz to fire at the top. In both the games, Gurbaz could only manage 45 runs. Although the likes of Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran scored fifties against UAE, Afghanistan will be looking for their top three to fire together at the top of the batting order.

Advertisement

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match details Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Start time: 8:30 PM IST

Date: September 2

Pakistan vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20Is Pakistan have played Afghanistan in eight T20Is with the Men in Green emerging victorious five times. Three games were won by Afghanistan. The last time Pakistan beat Afghanistan was last month during the ongoing tri-series when they won by 39 runs.

Advertisement

Pakistan vs Afghanistan 4th T20I probable XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi