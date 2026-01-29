Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming in India: When and where to watch on TV & online? PAK vs AUS predicted XIs

Amid uncertainty of Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, the Men in Green will engage in a three-match T20I series against Australia, with the Gaddafi Stadium hosting the first game of the series on Thursday. The PAK vs AUS T20I series will serve as a perfect preparation for both sides ahead of the mega tournament.
Interestingly, Australia have brought in some promising new faces for the series as the likes of Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards might make their debuts. The notable absentees include Nathan Ellis, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, who are either having the workload managed or recovering from injuries.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have recalled Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20I side after missing the Sri Lanka series. The Men in Green have named the same side that is going for the T20 World Cup 2026 for the Australia series along with an extra inclusion in Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
Date: January 29
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Unfortunately, on Indian soil, no television channel will televise Pakistan's cricket matches due to the strained political relationship between the two countries. Also the live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will be in unavailable in India.
|Region
|Broadcaster/Streaming Platform
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco (Streaming)
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|North America (USA/Canada)
|Willow TV
|United Kingdom
|PCB Live
|MENA (Middle East)
|Cricbuzz
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Australia enjoy a 14-12 record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. One game was tied and another yielded no result. Interestingly, Pakistan have hosted Australia in just a single T20I so far in history which the visitors won by three wickets in 2022.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa.
