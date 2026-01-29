Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming in India: When and where to watch on TV & online? PAK vs AUS predicted XIs

Amid uncertainty of Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup 2026, the Men in Green will engage in a three-match T20I series against Australia, with the Gaddafi Stadium hosting the first game of the series on Thursday. The PAK vs AUS T20I series will serve as a perfect preparation for both sides ahead of the mega tournament.

Interestingly, Australia have brought in some promising new faces for the series as the likes of Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards might make their debuts. The notable absentees include Nathan Ellis, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, who are either having the workload managed or recovering from injuries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have recalled Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20I side after missing the Sri Lanka series. The Men in Green have named the same side that is going for the T20 World Cup 2026 for the Australia series along with an extra inclusion in Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I match details Date: January 29

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Where to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I in India? Unfortunately, on Indian soil, no television channel will televise Pakistan's cricket matches due to the strained political relationship between the two countries. Also the live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I will be in unavailable in India.

View full Image Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming details outside India.

Where to watch PAK vs AUS 1st T20I globally?

Region Broadcaster/Streaming Platform Pakistan PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco (Streaming) Australia Fox Cricket North America (USA/Canada) Willow TV United Kingdom PCB Live MENA (Middle East) Cricbuzz Africa SuperSport Bangladesh T Sports

Pakistan vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Australia enjoy a 14-12 record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. One game was tied and another yielded no result. Interestingly, Pakistan have hosted Australia in just a single T20I so far in history which the visitors won by three wickets in 2022.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st t20I probable XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.