Pakistan vs Australia: Aamer Jamal's spectacular knock in Sydney smashes records, helps PAK post 313 runs
Pakistan vs Australia: Aamer Jamal displayed courage as he took the fiery bouncers head-on and started sending balls out of the stadium
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: After losing both openers on duck, Pakistan's shaky inning against Australia was becoming worse as skipper Pat Cummins was delivering a blistering spell at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hopes of Pakistan's comeback were looking bleak as one by one, the team lost some of its finest batters. But, the energy of the field transformed as tail-end batter Aamer Jamal came to the crease to play on number 9.