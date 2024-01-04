Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Pakistan vs Australia: Aamer Jamal's spectacular knock in Sydney smashes records, helps PAK post 313 runs

Pakistan vs Australia: Aamer Jamal's spectacular knock in Sydney smashes records, helps PAK post 313 runs

Devesh Kumar

  • Pakistan vs Australia: Aamer Jamal displayed courage as he took the fiery bouncers head-on and started sending balls out of the stadium

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: Pakistan's Aamer Jamal celebrates after reaching his half-century (50 runs) during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: After losing both openers on duck, Pakistan's shaky inning against Australia was becoming worse as skipper Pat Cummins was delivering a blistering spell at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hopes of Pakistan's comeback were looking bleak as one by one, the team lost some of its finest batters. But, the energy of the field transformed as tail-end batter Aamer Jamal came to the crease to play on number 9.

Starting slow, Aamer Jamal displayed nervousness of a tail-end batter but his intent was clear soon after. Aamer Jamal displayed courage as he took the fiery bouncers head-on and started sending balls out of the stadium. Initial good shots provided a confidence boost to the batter and Australia couldn't process the developments.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Strac, the names are enough to shiver the best batters of the world, but not Aamer Jamal, as he kept up the deadly face on and smashed shots left, right, and center. The panic in the Australian camp was visible as the team deployed 5 fielders on the boundary and that's what took the world champions to dismiss Aamer Jamal.

His 82-run innings was enough to take Pakistan to a comfortable score of 313 runs and it also made him the highest Pakistan scorer at number 9 in Australia. In the realm of Test cricket, Jamal's impressive innings stand as the third-highest score achieved by a Pakistani No. 9 batsman. The record-holder for this position remains Asif Iqbal, who recorded a century (146 runs off 244 balls) against England at The Oval in 1967.

‘Means the world to me’

In a post-match interaction, Aamer Jamal revealed how important this innings was for him. The player shared that he focused as much as possible on cricket and avoided going out to any beaches or restaurants during his time in Australia.

"It means a lot, it means the world to me. The last time I came to Sydney I was sitting in the chairs cheering (for) my team because I wasn't playing for Pakistan. So it's a huge moment for me and for my family as well. It was lovely to watch everyone on their feet when I was walking off," Jamal was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying.

"To be very honest, I couldn't even go outside. I was just focusing on my cricket. I have never been to any beaches or any restaurants, just tried to focus as much as I could on the cricket, all my intentions and everything," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.