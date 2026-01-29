PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE: Travis Head to lead Australia as they look to fine tune prep ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan will host Australia in the first of three-match T20I series against Australia on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While Pakistan have named the same T20 World Cup squad for the series against Australia, the visitors have come with new faces in the absence of some of the biggest names in the side.

Pakistan vs Australia T20I head-to-head

Australia enjoy a 14-12 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is. One match ended in a tie while another ended in no result. So far, Australia have won the only T20I they played on Pakistan soil in 2022.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I predicted XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia: Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman