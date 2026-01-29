PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE: Travis Head to lead Australia as they look to fine tune prep ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan will host Australia in the first of three-match T20I series against Australia on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While Pakistan have named the same T20 World Cup squad for the series against Australia, the visitors have come with new faces in the absence of some of the biggest names in the side.
Australia enjoy a 14-12 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is. One match ended in a tie while another ended in no result. So far, Australia have won the only T20I they played on Pakistan soil in 2022.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
Australia: Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman
The spotlight will once again be on Babar Azam. The former Pakistan captain was in limelight in BBL recently, having scored just 202 runs in 11 innings. Also his strike rate of 103.06 was the lowest for any player who has scored 200 or above in a BBL season. Notably, Babar, who has been named in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, is returning to the side after missing the series against Sri Lanka.
This will be Australia's second T20I on Pakistan soil. The only time Pakistan hosted a T20I game against Australia was back in 2022, which they lost. In that game, Pakistan rode on Babar Azam's 66 to put 162/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Aaron Finch's 55 helped Australia to romp home with five balls and three wickets to spare. Overall, Australia enjoy a 14-12 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is. One match ended in a tie while another ended in no result.
Australia will be led by Travis Head in the first T20I after regular skipper Mitchell Marsh deciding to give the game a miss, having landed in Pakistan just 48 hours ago. Meanwhile, Australia will have three debutants against Pakistan in 1st T20I with Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards and Matthew Renshaw, earning their T20I debut caps.
Australia XI: Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman
The T20I series will serve as a perfect platform for both Pakistan and Australia in the lead up to the T20 World Cup 2026. While Pakistan are coming after winning against Sri Lanka, most of the Australian players are coming after playing in the Big Bash League.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Lahore.
