Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score: Maaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan begin Pakistan's innings in Dhaka

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI LIVE Score: Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the first of the three ODIs that will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the toss and will field first.

PN Vishnu
Updated11 Mar 2026, 02:21:10 PM IST
Bangladesh are taking on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series in Dhaka. Image credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field in the first of the three ODIs against Pakistan, that will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan are coming into this series on the back of a forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, wherein they suffered a Super 8 exit.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were forced to withdraw from the tournament following their refusal to play their matches in India. The Tigers are making a return to international cricket after three months.

Pakistan have named as many as six uncapped players in the squad following their horrendous T20 World Cup exit. One notable absentee is that of Babar Azam, whose omission comes in the aftermath of a poor outing in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh.

Dhaka weather forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, the forecast during the day is “partly sunny”. In the night, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a couple of thunder showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed.

11 Mar 2026, 02:21:10 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI LIVE Score: Pakistan off to a confident start

Pakistan's openers, Saibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat have got the visitors off to a decent start, with both of them collecting a couple of boundaries so far. After seven overs, Pakistan are 25/0.

11 Mar 2026, 02:14:50 PM IST

Pakistan vs Banglade 1st ODI LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. Bangladesh have won the toss and will field first. Stay tuned for more updates.

