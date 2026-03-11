Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score: Maaz Sadaqat, Sahibzada Farhan begin Pakistan's innings in Dhaka

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field in the first of the three ODIs against Pakistan, that will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Pakistan are coming into this series on the back of a forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, wherein they suffered a Super 8 exit.

Follow LIVE scorecard of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were forced to withdraw from the tournament following their refusal to play their matches in India. The Tigers are making a return to international cricket after three months.

Pakistan have named as many as six uncapped players in the squad following their horrendous T20 World Cup exit. One notable absentee is that of Babar Azam, whose omission comes in the aftermath of a poor outing in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh.

Dhaka weather forecast

According to AccuWeather.com, the forecast during the day is “partly sunny”. In the night, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a couple of thunder showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed.