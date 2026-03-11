Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score: Nahid Rana takes five-wicket haul to trouble Pakistan; PAK 70/6

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field in the first of the three ODIs against Pakistan, that will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Pakistan are coming into this series on the back of a forgettable T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, wherein they suffered a Super 8 exit.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, were forced to withdraw from the tournament following their refusal to play their matches in India. The Tigers are making a return to international cricket after three months.
Pakistan have named as many as six uncapped players in the squad following their horrendous T20 World Cup exit. One notable absentee is that of Babar Azam, whose omission comes in the aftermath of a poor outing in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh.
Dhaka weather forecast
According to AccuWeather.com, the forecast during the day is “partly sunny”. In the night, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a couple of thunder showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed.
OUT! Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz strikes as he removes Abdul Samad. Samad looks to defend the ball, but he finds the outside edge that flies towards Litton Das. He reviews this decision, but there is a big spike in UltraEdge and the decision stands.
Pakistan 70/6 (19 overs)
OUT! Nahid Rana collects his fifth wicket as he removes Salman Ali Agha for just five runs. Salman is caught by Tanzid Hasan at short leg. Pakistan are in serious trouble.
Pakistan 70/5 (18.5 overs)
OUT! Nahid Rana takes his fourth wicket as he removes Mohammad Rizwan. Pakistan are in a spot of bother now. Rizwan is edged and caught by Litton Das.
Pakistan 64/4 (16 overs)
OUT! Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana is in some form today as he gets rid of Maaz Sadaqat. This is rana's third wicket today. It was a short-length ball from Nahid, and Sadaqat got a thick top-edge off the bat that flew towards Saif Hassan at fine leg.
Pakistan 55/3 (13.4 overs)
OUT! Nahid Rana strikes again for Bangladesh as he removes Pakistan debutant Shamyl Hossain. He manages to score just four runs before being caught by Litton Das. Pakistan have lost two quick wickets after a confident start.
Pakistan 52/2 (13 overs)
OUT! Breakthrough for Bangladesh as Nashid Rana gets rid of Sahibzada Farhan, who was Pakistan's best batter at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Farhan, who is caught by Afif Hossain at point, manages to score just 27 runs today.
Pakistan 46/1 (11 overs)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowls his second over, and is punished for a boundary by Maaz Sadaqat. He goes down the ground and slams it over mid-on for four runs.
Bangladesh will be looking to get a breakthrough before it is too late.
Pakistan's openers, Saibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat have got the visitors off to a decent start, with both of them collecting a couple of boundaries so far. After seven overs, Pakistan are 25/0.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. Bangladesh have won the toss and will field first. Stay tuned for more updates.