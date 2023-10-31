Pakistan vs Bangladesh match today: When, where and how to watch

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on October 31 in the 31st ODI World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on October 31 in the 31st ODI World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Kolkata ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

It would be the 7th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan are in the 6th position will four points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Bangladesh are in the 9th position of the table with 2 points.

In their first match, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands 81 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. In their second match, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 10, 2023.

In their third match, Pakistan were defeated by India by 7 wickets (with 117 balls remaining) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. In the fourth and fifth matches, Pakistan were defeated by Australia (by 62 runs) and Afghanistan (by 8 wickets) respectively. In their sixth match, Pakistan were defeated by South Africa by 1 wicket (with 16 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 27, 2023.

In their first match, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on October 7, 2023. In their second match, Bangladesh were defeated by England by 137 runs at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala on Oct 10, 2023. In their third match, the Bangladeshi team were defeated by New Zealand by 8 Wickets (with 43 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Chennai on October 13, 2023.

In their fourth match, Bangladesh were defeated by India by 7 wickets (with 51 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium Pune on October 19, 2023. In their fifth and sixth match, Bangladesh were defeated by South Africa ( by 149 runs) and Netherlands (by 87 runs) respectively.

Pakistan Probable XI Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Probable XI Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Kolkata are set to be hazy. According to AccuWeather, there is little chance of rain in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. There is no probability of thunderstorms in the city.

The temperature is expected to range between 33 degrees to 23 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the north direction in the day and 7km/h in the north direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 19 km/h in daytime and 17km/h in night cannot be ruled out. There is no probability of cloud cover either during the next 24 hours.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match today: When, where and how to watch The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 p.m.

