Pakistan vs Bangladesh: It's a virtual semi-final; how to watch Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, head-to-head stats

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage heats up with a virtual semi-final. Pakistan and Bangladesh square off today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner will likely book a spot in the September 28 final against India.

Advertisement

The Men in Blue sealed their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh on September 24 by 41 runs. Now, Bangladesh must win against Pakistan to reach the final.

On the other hand, Pakistan (2 pts, +0.45 NRR) bounced back with a win over Sri Lanka. A victory will lock in Pakistan’s final berth as well.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head stats in T20 Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 25 times in T20 cricket. Pakistan dominate the rivalry with 20 wins while Bangladesh have won only 5 matches. However, their recent clashes show a mixed trend.

In July, Pakistan toured Bangladesh for a 3-match T20I series. Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by winning the first two matches of the series, by 7 wickets and by 8 runs, respectively. However, Pakistan bounced back strongly in the third T20I, winning by 74 runs.

Advertisement

Earlier, in May-June, Pakistan dominated their home T20I series against Bangladesh, clean sweeping all 3 games at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The first T20I on May 28 saw Pakistan secure a 37-run win. Two days later, on May 30, they extended their lead with a commanding 57-run victory.

The series ended on June 1, with Pakistan chasing comfortably and winning by 7 wickets. The 3-0 result added to Pakistan’s already-dominant T20 record against Bangladesh.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025 Updated Super 4 points table after IND vs BAN

Muhammad Haris was the batting star of the series, scoring 179 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 201.12. He smashed 16 fours and 10 sixes in the series.

In the Asia Cup 2025, Muhammad Haris has scored 100 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 136.98.

Advertisement

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: How to watch Fans can watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025 on the SonyLIV app and its website. The match is also available on the OTTplay app.