Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan would be hoping to end the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on a high when they taken on Bangladesh in an inconsequential group A fixture in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have lost their respective two matches so far to New Zealand and India, to bow out of the race for semifinals. Pakistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed. Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman. Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table. Check list for most runs and most wickets.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Fantasy team Batters: Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saud Shakeel, Tohwid Hridoy All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Khushdil Shah Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Taskin Ahmed, Haris Rauf Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: BAN playing for pride Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Bangladesh have shown resilience despite struggles, with spirited performances from Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain. However, poor batting displays from Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Tawhid Hridoy led to below-par totals. Ahead of their final match, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side aims for a stronger overall performance to restore their pride.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Poor form by host nation Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, entered the tournament with high hopes after series wins in Australia and South Africa. However, injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman hurt their campaign. Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Rizwan struggled while their pace attack lacked consistency, leading to losses against New Zealand and India.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Group A semifinalists India and New Zealand have both beaten Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively to become the semifinalists from Group A.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Significance of the match The match doesn't hold any significance as both Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated from the race of semifinals.