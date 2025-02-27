Active Stocks
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain scare in Rawalpindi as hosts aim to end on a high
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain scare in Rawalpindi as hosts aim to end on a high

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Koushik Paul, Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Follow Pakistan vs Bangladesh live blog for real-time ICC Champions Trophy 2025 updates. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scores, and match highlights.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam during a training session. (AFP)Premium
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam during a training session. (AFP)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan would be hoping to end the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on a high when they taken on Bangladesh in an inconsequential group A fixture in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have lost their respective two matches so far to New Zealand and India, to bow out of the race for semifinals. 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.

27 Feb 2025, 11:30:29 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Fantasy team

Batters: Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saud Shakeel, Tohwid Hridoy

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Taskin Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (VC)

27 Feb 2025, 11:18:38 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: BAN playing for pride

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Bangladesh have shown resilience despite struggles, with spirited performances from Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain. 

However, poor batting displays from Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Tawhid Hridoy led to below-par totals. Ahead of their final match, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side aims for a stronger overall performance to restore their pride.

27 Feb 2025, 11:01:51 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Poor form by host nation

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, entered the tournament with high hopes after series wins in Australia and South Africa. However, injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman hurt their campaign. 

Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Rizwan struggled while their pace attack lacked consistency, leading to losses against New Zealand and India.

27 Feb 2025, 10:00:04 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Group A semifinalists 

India and New Zealand have both beaten Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively to become the semifinalists from Group A. 

27 Feb 2025, 10:00:05 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Significance of the match

The match doesn't hold any significance as both Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated from the race of semifinals.  

27 Feb 2025, 10:00:05 AM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash in Rawalpindi. 

