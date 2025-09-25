Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Will Bangladesh get injured captain Litton Das' services?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on Thursday in the penultimate clash of the Super 4 stage in Dubai. With India already advancing to the final and Sri Lanka eliminated, the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash becomes a virtual semifinal, with the winner facing the Men in Blue on September 28.

Where to watch PAK vs BAN in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of PAK vs BAN will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman