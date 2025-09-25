Subscribe

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Will Bangladesh get injured captain Litton Das' services?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: The Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash in Super 4 stage becomes a virtual semifinal with the winner facing India in the final. India entered the final on the back of five wins in as many matches so far. The PAK vs BAN clash starts at 8 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Sep 2025, 05:49:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on Thursday in the penultimate clash of the Super 4 stage in Dubai. With India already advancing to the final and Sri Lanka eliminated, the Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash becomes a virtual semifinal, with the winner facing the Men in Blue on September 28.

Pakistan national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team scorecard

Where to watch PAK vs BAN in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of PAK vs BAN will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Follow updates here:
25 Sep 2025, 05:47:29 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Will Litton Das play?

Litton Das wad ruled out of the India game because of side strain he sustained during training. However, it is still unclear whether the Bangladesh captain will be available against Pakistan. Stand-in-captain Jaker Ali said, “We will wait till the last minute for Litton.”

Advertisement
25 Sep 2025, 05:06:42 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Bangladesh's probable XI

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

25 Sep 2025, 05:06:32 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Pakistan's probable XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Advertisement
25 Sep 2025, 05:06:07 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Where and when to watch?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash will be live telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of PAK vs BAN will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India. The PAK vs BAN starts on 8 PM IST.

25 Sep 2025, 05:05:28 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: How Bangladesh have fared so far?

Like Pakistan, Bangladesh also finished second in Group B with two wins and a loss. In the Super 4 stage, Bangladesh won against Sri Lanka before losing to India.

Advertisement
25 Sep 2025, 05:03:06 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: How Pakistan have fared so far?

Pakistan finished second in Group A after two wins from three games. In the Super 4, Pakistan lost to India and won against Sri Lanka.

25 Sep 2025, 04:44:11 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Who will play India in final?

India have already qualified for the final after two wins in Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka have been eliminated after two losses. The winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh today will play India in the final on September 28.

Advertisement
25 Sep 2025, 04:33:16 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025.

CricketAsia Cup 2025
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4: Will Bangladesh get injured captain Litton Das' services?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts