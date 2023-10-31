Pakistan vs Bangladesh | PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates
The first time Pakistan and Bangladesh met in an ODI was in 1986. Wasim Akram's 4/19 crushed Bangladesh's top and middle order. The Tigers were all out for 94. Pakistan won by 7 wickets, with 77 balls remaining.
Just a win against Bangladesh is not going to help Pakistan. They must win it convincingly with big margins. No matter if they bowl first or bat, they have to dominate Bangladesh to improve their net run rate (NRR), which is going to play a massive role in their chances to qualify for the semi-finals. Their NRR is -0.387 at the moment.
These two teams have played 38 ODIs against each other so far. Pakistan have won 33 of those and Bangladesh 5. These two teams last met in September 2023 during the Asia Cup, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets.
Things are not looking good for Pakistan after they lost 4 out of their last 5 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. They may still qualify even though there are several ifs and buts. Check how.
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 p.m. Read more.
