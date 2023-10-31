Hello User
Pakistan vs Bangladesh | PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Do-or-die for Babar Azam

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:28 AM IST
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a crucial match on October 31 in Kolkata. The Men in Green will technically have no chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 if they lose this match. 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) with Imam-ul-Haq attend a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 30, 2023, on the eve of their 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match against Bangladesh. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates

31 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: What happened in Pakistan-Bangladesh 1st ODI

The first time Pakistan and Bangladesh met in an ODI was in 1986. Wasim Akram's 4/19 crushed Bangladesh's top and middle order.  The Tigers were all out for 94. Pakistan won by 7 wickets, with 77 balls remaining.

31 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Just a win won't help Pakistan

Just a win against Bangladesh is not going to help Pakistan. They must win it convincingly with big margins. No matter if they bowl first or bat, they have to dominate Bangladesh to improve their net run rate (NRR), which is going to play a massive role in their chances to qualify for the semi-finals. Their NRR is -0.387 at the moment.

31 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Head-to-head records

These two teams have played 38 ODIs against each other so far. Pakistan have won 33 of those and Bangladesh 5. These two teams last met in September 2023 during the Asia Cup, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

31 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Can Pakistan still qualify for semis?

Things are not looking good for Pakistan after they lost 4 out of their last 5 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. They may still qualify even though there are several ifs and buts. Check how.

31 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Pakistan Probable XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

31 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: Bangladesh Probable XI

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

31 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023 Live Updates: How to watch

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 p.m. Read more.

