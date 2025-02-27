Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Pakistan and Bangladesh will play their final cricket match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 27). They will play for their pride at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan as neither of them have managed to qualify for the semi-final. The match starts 2:30 PM (India time)
Pakistan and Bangladesh have played 39 ODI matches so far. Pakistan have won 34 of those ODIs while Bangladesh won 5. Bangladesh have lost their last 5 matches while Pakistan have managed only 1 win.
Bangladesh’s last ODI victory against Pakistan came in September 2018. In the Asia Cup Super 4 match, Bangladesh won by 37 runs.
Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
ChatGPT says, “Pakistan hold the edge due to better bowling depth and home conditions. If their batting clicks, they should have enough firepower to beat Bangladesh. However, if Bangladesh get early breakthroughs, they could push Pakistan into trouble. Final Verdict: Pakistan are slight favorites, but expect a close contest!”
Google Gemini predicts, “Pakistan will be the favourites going into this match. Their home advantage, stronger team on paper, and desire to rebound make them the more likely winners. However, Bangladesh can be unpredictable, and if their batters can fire, they could pose a challenge.”
Grok takes note of the rain scare in the match and predicts, “Bangladesh to win narrowly, potentially by 20-30 runs or 5 wickets, assuming a full game. However, if rain heavily disrupts play, a no-result is very possible given the forecast.”
Batters: Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saud Shakeel, Tohwid Hridoy
All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Khushdil Shah
Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Taskin Ahmed, Haris Rauf
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (VC)
According to Cricket Addictor, Pakistan are the favourites. CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says Pakistan have a 73% chance of winning. We believe the match will be washed out due to rain.
