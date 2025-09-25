Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predictions: AI picks favourites, expects ‘tight finish’ in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns tonight in a Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this match will face India in the final on September 28.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 In the Asia Cup 2025, Sahibzada Farhan leads Pakistan’s run charts with 156 runs in 5 games, followed by Fakhar Zaman (122) and Muhammad Haris (100).

All-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi have chipped in with quick cameos. Afridi has scored at over 200, having the top strike rate among Pakistani batters.

On the bowling side, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub and Shaheen Afridi each claimed 6 wickets. Abrar Ahmed added 5 while Faheem Ashraf managed 3.

Pakistan have won 3 out of 5 matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025, losing twice to India.

Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 For Bangladesh, Saif Hassan leads with 160 runs in just 3 games in the Asia Cup 2025, striking at 129. Towhid Hridoy added 134 and Liton Das 119. Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan chipped in with 67 each.

In bowling, Mustafizur Rahman tops with 8 wickets, followed by Rishad Hossain’s 6 and Taskin Ahmed’s 5.

Nurul Hasan holds the highest strike rate of 200 even though he batted only once and scored 12. Captain Liton Das and Saif Hassan also impressed with strike rates above 129.

Bangladesh have won 3 out of 5 matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025, losing to India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: AI predictions According to Perplexity AI, Pakistan start as “slight favourites” as they have beaten Bangladesh in 13 of their last 15 Asia Cup games.

The AI bot says Pakistan’s pace attack and batting from give them an edge on the Dubai surface, which suits disciplined bowling under lights.

“Most expert analyses and algorithms give Pakistan a 60–65% chance of winning. Pakistan are favoured, but Bangladesh have the potential to cause an upset if they capitalise on early wickets or big partnerships,” it further says.

“Pakistan are the overwhelming favourites (70-30 odds per Google/Bet365), and I predict Pakistan to win by 15-20 runs (or 5-7 wickets if chasing),” comes from Grok.

Their batting depth (Fakhar-Saim fireworks) and bowling variety (Shaheen-Abrar duo) suit Dubai's conditions,” it adds.

ChatGPT, too, slightly favours Pakistan. It calls Pakistan’s bowling attack “stronger and more battle-tested”.

“But Bangladesh can’t be written off. If Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, and their middle-order fire, they have a shot,” says ChatGPT.