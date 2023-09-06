comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 06 2023 10:44:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.8 -1.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 232.2 -1.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 253.75 -0.22%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,585.05 0.63%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 445 0.44%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super Four match at Asia Cup 2023: Where, when and how to watch; live-streaming details
Back

In what promises to be an electrifying start to the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will square off against Bangladesh. Both nations are entering this pivotal round in high spirits, having successfully navigated through their respective group stages. India and Pakistan have qualified from Group A while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh emerged from Group B.

Pak vs Ban: Pitch at Gaddafi Stadium

When it comes to the venue, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore offers something akin to paradise for batsmen. A high-scoring wicket is expected, which may put the bowlers under immense pressure.

Also Read: Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’

Factors like dew could potentially play a crucial role in making batting even more comfortable in the second innings. Therefore, winning the toss could be a decisive factor, as teams may look to chase down totals rather than setting one.

Pak vs Ban: Head-to-head records

The stakes are high, as the winner will take a significant step towards earning a spot in the grand finale. Pakistan, with a whopping 32 wins in their 37 One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Bangladesh, undoubtedly enter as the favourites. However, recent history suggests that this bout could be more evenly matched than the statistics imply.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup 2023: When will the archrivals play against each other next? Soon!

The teams have a past filled with ebbs and flows, but it's the memory of 2015 that Bangladesh will hold dear. When Pakistan toured Bangladesh that year, the hosts staged an impressive 3-0 series whitewash. Adding to Bangladesh's optimism is their impressive recent record: in their last five ODI encounters, they've bested Pakistan on four occasions.

Pak vs Ban Super Four match: Where, when and how to watch

The Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will kick off on September 6 at 3 PM (India time) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. If you're planning to catch the action from the comfort of your home, tune into the Star Sports Network for live broadcast. Disney+ Hotstar offers free live-streaming for those who prefer the digital experience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App