In what promises to be an electrifying start to the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will square off against Bangladesh. Both nations are entering this pivotal round in high spirits, having successfully navigated through their respective group stages. India and Pakistan have qualified from Group A while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh emerged from Group B.

Pak vs Ban: Pitch at Gaddafi Stadium

When it comes to the venue, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore offers something akin to paradise for batsmen. A high-scoring wicket is expected, which may put the bowlers under immense pressure.

Factors like dew could potentially play a crucial role in making batting even more comfortable in the second innings. Therefore, winning the toss could be a decisive factor, as teams may look to chase down totals rather than setting one.

Pak vs Ban: Head-to-head records

The stakes are high, as the winner will take a significant step towards earning a spot in the grand finale. Pakistan, with a whopping 32 wins in their 37 One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Bangladesh, undoubtedly enter as the favourites. However, recent history suggests that this bout could be more evenly matched than the statistics imply.

The teams have a past filled with ebbs and flows, but it's the memory of 2015 that Bangladesh will hold dear. When Pakistan toured Bangladesh that year, the hosts staged an impressive 3-0 series whitewash. Adding to Bangladesh's optimism is their impressive recent record: in their last five ODI encounters, they've bested Pakistan on four occasions.

Pak vs Ban Super Four match: Where, when and how to watch

The Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will kick off on September 6 at 3 PM (India time) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. If you're planning to catch the action from the comfort of your home, tune into the Star Sports Network for live broadcast. Disney+ Hotstar offers free live-streaming for those who prefer the digital experience.