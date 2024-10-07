Pakistan vs England LIVE streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 1st Test Day 1? Check details here

Pakistan vs England LIVE streaming: Shaan Masood led Pakistan and Ollie Pope led England are facing off against each other at the Multan Cricket stadium during Day 1 of the 1st Test match.

Updated7 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Pakistan's Shan Masood, right, shakes hand with England's Ollie Pope after coin toss before the start of the play of first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan’s Shan Masood, right, shakes hand with England’s Ollie Pope after coin toss before the start of the play of first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)(AP)

Pakistan vs England LIVE streaming: Shaan Masood led Pakistan are facing off against England during Day 1 of the 1st Test match at the Multan cricket stadium. England who are without the services of regular skipper Ben Stokes are being led in this series by Ollie Pope. 

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes in the past few games with Pakistan suffering a shocking 2-0 Test defeat at the hands of Bangladesh while England have won 5 out of their last 6 Test matches.

When is Pakistan vs England 1st Test match? 

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 10:30am today. The toss was conducted at 10:00 am which was won by Pakistan, who chose to bat first.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs England match? 

The 1st Test match between Pakistan and England will not be broadcast in India while the clash can be live-streamed via the Fancode app and website. being 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
