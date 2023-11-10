ICC World Cup: ‘TV pe baith ke bolna easy hai,’ Babar Azam sharp reply to question on Virat Kohli
Pakistan vs England, ICC World Cup 2023: Skipper Babar Azam addressed a press conference before the match where he sounded optimistic and also took a dig at fans and experts back home
Pakistan vs England, ICC World Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team will face England in their last league stage match at Eden Gardens International Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. Theoretically, it's a ‘do or die’ match for Pakistan, but practically it is likely to be the last match for the team as they need something implausible against the defending champions to even think about the semi-finals. Skipper Babar Azam addressed a press conference before the match where he sounded optimistic and also took a dig at fans and experts back home.