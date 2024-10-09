Pakistan vs England Live Score: England score after 28 overs is 141/2

Day 2 Highlights :
- S Shakeel 7th Test fifty: 51 runs in 96 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- Pakistan 350/4 in 96.2 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 363/4 in 99.0 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 75 balls between S Shakeel (26) and N Shah (25)
- Lunch: Pakistan 397/6 in 112.0 overs
- Pakistan 401/6 in 112.1 overs
- Pakistan 450/6 in 124.4 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 450/7 in 125.2 overs
- S Agha Test fifty: 50 runs in 71 balls (5x4) (2x6)
- Pakistan 500/8 in 135.0 overs
- 9th wkt Partnership: 50 off 53 balls between S Agha (37) and S Afridi (13)
- Tea: Pakistan 515/8 in 138.0 overs
- S Agha 3rd Test hundred: 100 runs in 108 balls (10x4) (3x6)
- Pakistan 550/9 in 146.3 overs
- Innings Break: Pakistan 556/10 in 149.0 overs
- Drinks: England 43/1 in 10.0 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 70 balls between Z Crawley (33) and J Root (19)
- Z Crawley 16th Test fifty: 50 runs in 55 balls (10x4) (0x6)
- Stumps: England 96/1 in 20.0 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 21 (17)
Joe Root 41 (65)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/56 (8)
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 17 (12)
Joe Root 40 (64)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 1/44 (10)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Aerial but lands safe and goes away to the fence as well.
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 13 (9)
Joe Root 34 (61)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/51 (7)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Too short around off, Duckett has all the time in the world to back away and then he smashes it well wide of mid off for another boundary.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Ben Duckett is at it already and that bottom hand doesn't seem to be bothering him at all.
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 1 (3)
Joe Root 34 (61)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 1/34 (9)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Aamer Jamal takes it on the second attempt and Zak Crawley is out.
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 34 (61)
Zak Crawley 78 (82)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/39 (6)
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 34 (59)
Zak Crawley 77 (78)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/33 (8)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Edged down with soft hands and that will roll away into the fence.
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 34 (58)
Zak Crawley 72 (73)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/38 (5)
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Zak Crawley 68 (70)
Joe Root 32 (54)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/28 (7)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Fabulous shot to get things underway on Day 3!
Pakistan vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.