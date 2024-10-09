Hello User
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England score after 28 overs is 141/2

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:08 AM IST
Livemint

Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 141/2 after 28 overs, Ben Duckett at 21 runs and Joe Root at 41 runs

Pakistan vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024


Day 2 Highlights :

  • S Shakeel 7th Test fifty: 51 runs in 96 balls (6x4) (0x6)
  • Pakistan 350/4 in 96.2 overs
  • Drinks: Pakistan 363/4 in 99.0 overs
  • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 75 balls between S Shakeel (26) and N Shah (25)
  • Lunch: Pakistan 397/6 in 112.0 overs
  • Pakistan 401/6 in 112.1 overs
  • Pakistan 450/6 in 124.4 overs
  • Drinks: Pakistan 450/7 in 125.2 overs
  • S Agha Test fifty: 50 runs in 71 balls (5x4) (2x6)
  • Pakistan 500/8 in 135.0 overs
  • 9th wkt Partnership: 50 off 53 balls between S Agha (37) and S Afridi (13)
  • Tea: Pakistan 515/8 in 138.0 overs
  • S Agha 3rd Test hundred: 100 runs in 108 balls (10x4) (3x6)
  • Pakistan 550/9 in 146.3 overs
  • Innings Break: Pakistan 556/10 in 149.0 overs
  • Drinks: England 43/1 in 10.0 overs
  • 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 70 balls between Z Crawley (33) and J Root (19)
  • Z Crawley 16th Test fifty: 50 runs in 55 balls (10x4) (0x6)
  • Stumps: England 96/1 in 20.0 overs

09 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 141/2 after 28 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 21 (17)
Joe Root 41 (65)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/56 (8)

09 Oct 2024, 11:05 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 136/2 after 27 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 17 (12)
Joe Root 40 (64)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 1/44 (10)

09 Oct 2024, 11:03 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: Joe Root smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . England at 132/2 after 26.3 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Aerial but lands safe and goes away to the fence as well.

09 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 126/2 after 26 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 13 (9)
Joe Root 34 (61)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/51 (7)

09 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: Ben Duckett smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . England at 126/2 after 25.6 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Too short around off, Duckett has all the time in the world to back away and then he smashes it well wide of mid off for another boundary.

09 Oct 2024, 10:59 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: Ben Duckett smashed a Four on Abrar Ahmed bowling . England at 122/2 after 25.5 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Ben Duckett is at it already and that bottom hand doesn't seem to be bothering him at all.

09 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 114/2 after 25 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 1 (3)
Joe Root 34 (61)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 1/34 (9)

09 Oct 2024, 10:52 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Zak Crawley is out and England at 113/2 after 24.3 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Aamer Jamal takes it on the second attempt and Zak Crawley is out.

09 Oct 2024, 10:48 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 113/1 after 24 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 34 (61)
Zak Crawley 78 (82)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/39 (6)

09 Oct 2024, 10:45 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 112/1 after 23 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 34 (59)
Zak Crawley 77 (78)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/33 (8)

09 Oct 2024, 10:45 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: Zak Crawley smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . England at 111/1 after 22.4 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Edged down with soft hands and that will roll away into the fence.

09 Oct 2024, 10:41 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 107/1 after 22 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 34 (58)
Zak Crawley 72 (73)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 0/38 (5)

09 Oct 2024, 10:36 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 100/1 after 21 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Zak Crawley 68 (70)
Joe Root 32 (54)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/28 (7)

09 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST Pakistan vs England Live Score: Zak Crawley smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . England at 100/1 after 20.3 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Fabulous shot to get things underway on Day 3!

09 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

Pakistan vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day3) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

