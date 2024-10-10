Pakistan vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM
09:35 AM IST
Pakistan vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 AM
Day 3 Highlights :
- England 100/1 in 20.3 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 122 balls between Z Crawley (65) and J Root (34)
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 45 balls between J Root (15) and B Duckett (35)
- J Root 65th Test fifty: 50 runs in 76 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: England 171/2 in 33.0 overs
- Referral 1 (38.1 ovs): Pakistan against B Duckett (Caught) Unsuccessful (ENG: 3, PAK: 2)
- England 200/2 in 39.2 overs
- Referral 2 (41.2 ovs): Pakistan against J Root (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 3, PAK: 1)
- Lunch: England 232/2 in 45.0 overs
- Referral 3 (49.4 ovs): B Duckett against Pakistan (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 1)
- England 250/3 in 49.5 overs
- Drinks: England 286/3 in 56.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 53 balls between J Root (7) and H Brook (42)
- England 300/3 in 58.4 overs
- H Brook 10th Test fifty: 50 runs in 49 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- J Root 35th Test hundred: 100 runs in 167 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- England 350/3 in 69.4 overs
- 4TH wkt Partnership: 100 off 121 balls between J Root (37) and H Brook (63)
- Tea: England 351/3 in 70.0 overs
- England 400/3 in 80.4 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 150 off 187 balls between J Root (57) and H Brook (88)
- H Brook 6th Test hundred: 100 runs in 118 balls (8x4) (1x6)
- J Root: 150 runs in 235 balls (10x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: England 434/3 in 87.0 overs
- Referral 4 (92.5 ovs): Pakistan against J Root (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, PAK: 1) (Retained)
- Stumps: England 492/3 in 101.0 overs
10 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.