Pakistan vs England Live Score: England score after 13 overs is 41/3

Day 3 Highlights :
- S Khan dropped on 3 by B Carse in 53.4 overs
- Referral 4 (55.6 ovs): Pakistan against B Carse (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK:1, ENG:3)
- Sajid Khan 2nd Test 5-wicket haul: 5/92 (21.2)
- England 250/7 in 57.6 overs
- Innings Break : England 291/10 in 67.2 overs
- Lunch: Pakistan 43/3 in 15.0 overs
- Pakistan 50/3 in 16.4 overs
- S Shakeel dropped on 2 by J Root in 17.3 overs
- Referral 2 (20.5 ovs): K Ghulam against England (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK:2, ENG:3)
- Pakistan 77/4: K Ghulam lbw b Jack Leach 26(39)
- Drinks: Pakistan 102/4 in 29.0 overs
- S Agha dropped on 4 by J Smith in 35.4 overs
- S Agha dropped on 6 by J Root in 35.6 overs
- Tea: Pakistan 134/5 in 40.0 overs
- Referral 3 (42.4 ovs): England against S Shakeel (LBW) Successful (PAK:2, ENG:3)
- Pakistan 145/6: S Shakeel LBW b J Leach 31(51)
- England 150/6 in 44.5 overs
- S Agha 9th Test fifty: 55 runs in 76 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- Pakistan 202/8 in 52.4 overs
- 9th wicket partnership: 50 off 45 balls between S Agha (31) and S Khan (14)
- B Duckett dropped on 15 by S Khan in 54.1 overs
- Referral 4 (55.3 ovs): S Khan against England (LBW) Successful (PAK:2, ENG:3)
- Drinks: Pakistan 214/8 in 56.0 overs
- Innings Break: Pakistan 221/10 in 59.2 overs
- Stumps: England 36/2 in 11.0 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 41/3 after 13 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 15 (29)
Harry Brook 0 (1)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 2/30 (7)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ollie Pope is out and England at 37/3 after 12.2 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Pope shakes his head as he walks back. He is disappointed. Not the way he thought he would get out. Floated full and on off, Pope steps forward and tries to work on the leg side, closes the bat face and it goes off the leading edge back to Khan who gets low and takes a simple catch. Early breakthrough for Pakistan.
Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 37/2 after 12 overs
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ollie Pope 22 (36)
Joe Root 12 (26)
Pakistan
Noman Ali 1/10 (6)
