Active Stocks
Fri Oct 18 2024 10:39:23
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 547.75 3.58%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 0.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 906.10 1.61%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,186.20 4.77%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,893.10 -3.88%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Pakistan vs England Live Score: England score after 13 overs is 41/3
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs England Live Score: England score after 13 overs is 41/3

3 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Livemint

Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 41/3 after 13 overs, Joe Root at 15 runs and Harry Brook at 0 runs

Pakistan vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024Premium
Pakistan vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024


Day 3 Highlights :

  • S Khan dropped on 3 by B Carse in 53.4 overs
  • Referral 4 (55.6 ovs): Pakistan against B Carse (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK:1, ENG:3)
  • Sajid Khan 2nd Test 5-wicket haul: 5/92 (21.2)
  • England 250/7 in 57.6 overs
  • Innings Break : England 291/10 in 67.2 overs
  • Lunch: Pakistan 43/3 in 15.0 overs
  • Pakistan 50/3 in 16.4 overs
  • S Shakeel dropped on 2 by J Root in 17.3 overs
  • Referral 2 (20.5 ovs): K Ghulam against England (LBW) Unsuccessful (PAK:2, ENG:3)
  • Pakistan 77/4: K Ghulam lbw b Jack Leach 26(39)
  • Drinks: Pakistan 102/4 in 29.0 overs
  • S Agha dropped on 4 by J Smith in 35.4 overs
  • S Agha dropped on 6 by J Root in 35.6 overs
  • Tea: Pakistan 134/5 in 40.0 overs
  • Referral 3 (42.4 ovs): England against S Shakeel (LBW) Successful (PAK:2, ENG:3)
  • Pakistan 145/6: S Shakeel LBW b J Leach 31(51)
  • England 150/6 in 44.5 overs
  • S Agha 9th Test fifty: 55 runs in 76 balls (4x4) (1x6)
  • Pakistan 202/8 in 52.4 overs
  • 9th wicket partnership: 50 off 45 balls between S Agha (31) and S Khan (14)
  • B Duckett dropped on 15 by S Khan in 54.1 overs
  • Referral 4 (55.3 ovs): S Khan against England (LBW) Successful (PAK:2, ENG:3)
  • Drinks: Pakistan 214/8 in 56.0 overs
  • Innings Break: Pakistan 221/10 in 59.2 overs
  • Stumps: England 36/2 in 11.0 overs

18 Oct 2024, 10:40:19 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 41/3 after 13 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Joe Root 15 (29)
Harry Brook 0 (1)
Pakistan
Sajid Khan 2/30 (7)

18 Oct 2024, 10:37:19 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ollie Pope is out and England at 37/3 after 12.2 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Pope shakes his head as he walks back. He is disappointed. Not the way he thought he would get out. Floated full and on off, Pope steps forward and tries to work on the leg side, closes the bat face and it goes off the leading edge back to Khan who gets low and takes a simple catch. Early breakthrough for Pakistan.

18 Oct 2024, 10:34:19 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: England at 37/2 after 12 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
England
Ollie Pope 22 (36)
Joe Root 12 (26)
Pakistan
Noman Ali 1/10 (6)

18 Oct 2024, 09:29:02 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

Pakistan vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue