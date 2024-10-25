Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 35 overs is 99/3

8 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Livemint

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 99/3 after 35 overs, Saud Shakeel at 32 runs and Shan Masood at 26 runs

Pakistan vs England Live Score, 3rd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024Premium
Pakistan vs England Live Score, 3rd Test of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

Pakistan vs England Live Score :

Day 2 Highlights :

  • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 120 balls between S Masood (18) and S Shakeel (31)

25 Oct 2024, 11:09:41 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 99/3 after 35 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel 32 (70)
Shan Masood 26 (68)
England
Jack Leach 1/40 (16)

25 Oct 2024, 11:07:11 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 99/3 after 34 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 26 (68)
Saud Shakeel 32 (64)
England
Shoaib Bashir 1/48 (14)

25 Oct 2024, 11:04:11 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 94/3 after 33 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel 30 (60)
Shan Masood 23 (66)
England
Jack Leach 1/40 (15)

25 Oct 2024, 11:00:41 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 92/3 after 32 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel 29 (56)
Shan Masood 22 (64)
England
Shoaib Bashir 1/43 (13)

25 Oct 2024, 10:57:11 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 92/3 after 31 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 22 (64)
Saud Shakeel 29 (50)
England
Jack Leach 1/38 (14)

25 Oct 2024, 10:54:41 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 92/3 after 30 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 22 (58)
Saud Shakeel 29 (50)
England
Shoaib Bashir 1/43 (12)

25 Oct 2024, 10:51:11 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 90/3 after 29 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 21 (54)
Saud Shakeel 28 (48)
England
Jack Leach 1/38 (13)

25 Oct 2024, 10:47:11 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 88/3 after 28 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 20 (49)
Saud Shakeel 27 (47)
England
Shoaib Bashir 1/41 (11)

25 Oct 2024, 10:44:40 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 82/3 after 27 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 18 (47)
Saud Shakeel 23 (43)
England
Jack Leach 1/36 (12)

25 Oct 2024, 10:42:11 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 81/3 after 26 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Shan Masood 18 (44)
Saud Shakeel 22 (40)
England
Shoaib Bashir 1/35 (10)

25 Oct 2024, 10:41:10 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Saud Shakeel smashed a Four on Shoaib Bashir bowling . Pakistan at 80/3 after 25.1 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Brilliantly cut away for four runs. Short and wide outside off, Saud Shakeel uses the depth of the crease and rocks back as he cuts this through the gap at point for a boundary. Jack Leach gives it a good chase but the ball flies on this fast outfield.

25 Oct 2024, 10:38:10 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 76/3 after 25 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel 17 (38)
Shan Masood 18 (40)
England
Jack Leach 1/35 (11)

25 Oct 2024, 10:34:40 AM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan at 74/3 after 24 overs

Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel 16 (35)
Shan Masood 17 (37)
England
Shoaib Bashir 1/30 (9)

25 Oct 2024, 09:29:55 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024

Pakistan vs England Match Details
3rd Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

