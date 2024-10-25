Pakistan vs England Live Score: Pakistan score after 35 overs is 99/3

Pakistan vs England Live Score :
Day 2 Highlights :
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 120 balls between S Masood (18) and S Shakeel (31)
Pakistan vs England Live Score:
Pakistan
Saud Shakeel 32 (70)
Shan Masood 26 (68)
England
Jack Leach 1/40 (16)
Pakistan vs England Live Score: FOUR! Brilliantly cut away for four runs. Short and wide outside off, Saud Shakeel uses the depth of the crease and rocks back as he cuts this through the gap at point for a boundary. Jack Leach gives it a good chase but the ball flies on this fast outfield.
Pakistan vs England Match Details
3rd Test (Day2) of England tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and England to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.