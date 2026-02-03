Pakistan vs Ireland Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch PAK vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up game online?

Amid the ongoing chaos relation to the India vs Pakistan clash, Salman Ali Agha's men will take the field for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2026 in a warm-up fixture against Ireland on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The main event at the T20 World Cup 2026 starts on February 9 with Pakistan playing all their games on Lankan soil.

It must be noted that the warm-up games are not officially registered on ICC record books. Pakistan are coming into the tournament on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 whitewash of Australia in a recent T20I series. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub and Salman Agha scored most runs.

In the bowling department, Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed finished on top batting charts against Australia. Having said that, the Australia team didn't had some of the top names. Before Australia series, Pakistan drew a three-match against Sri Lanka 1-1 after one game was abandoned.

On the other hand, Ireland were handed a shock defeat by newcomers Italy in their final game of their three-match T20I series in Dubai. Ireland had won the first two games. For Ireland, Harry Tector (150 runs) and Matthew Humphreys (6 wickets) emerged on top of most runs and most wickets tally respectively against Italy.

Pakistan vs Ireland match details

Date: February 4

Time: 5 PM IST

Venue:

Event:

When & where to watch Pakistan vs Ireland in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. Ahead of the mega event, the Pakistan vs Ireland warm-up game will not be televised in India. But, live streaming of the Pakistan vs Ireland warm-up game will be available on JioStar app and website.

Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming outside India Sri Lanka - The Papare and Dialog Play Pakistan - Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp Bangladesh - TSM via Rabbithole Middle East and North Africa - E& United Kingdom - Sky Sports Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport North America - Willow TV New Zealand - ICC.tv

Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 squads Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq