Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo Weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport? What it means for Pakistan if game gets washed out?

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan are in a must-win situation on Wednesday when they take on Namibia in their final Group A clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Despite on level with four points, Pakistan are placed third, behind USA, due to their inferior NRR. A win will help Pakistan go through to the Super 8 stage. In case Namibia win, USA will join hosts India in the next stage.

However, a rain threat looms large in Colombo. But that won't be much of a headache for Pakistan as a washout will also help them through into the next round. In case of a washout, Pakistan will finish their group stage at five points from four games.

Pakistan national cricket team vs Namibia national cricket team match scorecard

Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo weather forecast

Like in Kandy yesterday, rain threat looms large in Colombo during the Pakistan vs Namibia clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club. According to Accuweather.com, there is 67% chance of rain on February (18) in Colombo. along with thunderstorms predicted around 1-2 PM local time.

The weather report also says that there is 49% of chance of rain at around 3 PM, while reduces to 18% in the next one or two hours. However, it rises to 23% at 6 PM. If that happens, there is a strong possibility of a delayed start. A washout can't be ruled out. Notably, there is a no Reserve Day in place.

How to watch Pakistan vs Namibia in India?

The Pakistan vs Namibia group A clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Namibia will be available on JioStar app and website for Indian viewers.

Pakistan vs Namibia predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumplemann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo