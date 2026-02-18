Subscribe

Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo Weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport? What it means for Pakistan if game gets washed out?

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup LIVE 2026 Score: Pakistan are in a must-win situation when they take on Namibia in their final group A clash in Colombo. Pakistan will go through the Super 8 if they win.Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Pallekele Weather

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Feb 2026, 01:38:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan need a win to advance into Super 8 stage.
Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan need a win to advance into Super 8 stage. (AFP)

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan are in a must-win situation on Wednesday when they take on Namibia in their final Group A clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Despite on level with four points, Pakistan are placed third, behind USA, due to their inferior NRR. A win will help Pakistan go through to the Super 8 stage. In case Namibia win, USA will join hosts India in the next stage.

However, a rain threat looms large in Colombo. But that won't be much of a headache for Pakistan as a washout will also help them through into the next round. In case of a washout, Pakistan will finish their group stage at five points from four games.

Pakistan national cricket team vs Namibia national cricket team match scorecard

Pakistan vs Namibia Colombo weather forecast

Like in Kandy yesterday, rain threat looms large in Colombo during the Pakistan vs Namibia clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club. According to Accuweather.com, there is 67% chance of rain on February (18) in Colombo. along with thunderstorms predicted around 1-2 PM local time.

The weather report also says that there is 49% of chance of rain at around 3 PM, while reduces to 18% in the next one or two hours. However, it rises to 23% at 6 PM. If that happens, there is a strong possibility of a delayed start. A washout can't be ruled out. Notably, there is a no Reserve Day in place.

How to watch Pakistan vs Namibia in India?

The Pakistan vs Namibia group A clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Namibia will be available on JioStar app and website for Indian viewers.

Pakistan vs Namibia predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumplemann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
18 Feb 2026, 01:37:46 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, Colombo Weather LIVE: Will rain able to help Pakistan?

Pakistan will look to avoid defeat against Namibia. In case of a washout, Salman Agha's men will get a point, which will take them to five points, enough to displace USA in the second spot and book a spot in Super 8.

18 Feb 2026, 01:34:46 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, Colombo Weather LIVE: How does Colombo weather look like?

A few visuals on X show, its not raining in Colombo at the moment. But things are not looking nice when the match starts.

18 Feb 2026, 01:30:36 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, Colombo Weather LIVE: Rain threat looms large in Colombo

Like in Kandy yesterday, rain threat looms large in Colombo during the Pakistan vs Namibia clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club. According to Accuweather.com, there is 67% chance of rain on February (18) in Colombo. along with thunderstorms predicted around 1-2 PM local time.

The weather report also says that there is 49% of chance of rain at around 3 PM, while reduces to 18% in the next one or two hours. However, it rises to 23% at 6 PM. If that happens, there is a strong possibility of a delayed start. A washout can't be ruled out. Notably, there is a no Reserve Day in place.

Advertisement
18 Feb 2026, 01:29:43 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Namibia probable XI

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumplemann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

18 Feb 2026, 01:29:29 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Pakistan predicted playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

18 Feb 2026, 01:19:22 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Can Namibia upset Pakistan?

On the other hand, Namibia, with three losses have already been eliminated from the race of Super 8s. However, they will have a chance to spoil Pakistan's party in Colombo today.

18 Feb 2026, 01:18:18 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: What's Pakistan sitaution right now?

Pakistan are in a tricky situation right now. After winning the first two games, Pakistan's loss against India have put then third in the table. USA, with two wins from four games are placed second in the group. A win for Pakistan will help them to Super 8. Otherwise, USA will go through.

Advertisement
18 Feb 2026, 12:55:42 PM IST

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Namibia in a Group A clash in Colombo.

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPakistan vs Namibia Colombo Weather LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport? What it means for Pakistan if game gets washed out?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts