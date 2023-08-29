The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off with a Pakistan vs Nepal clash, with high stakes for both teams.

Anticipation is building as the Asia Cup 2023 is set to kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday, August 30. The excitement is palpable as these teams prepare to take the field at Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 sees Pakistan and Nepal placed in Group A, alongside India. It's a high-stakes scenario, with one team's journey ending after the initial round. The leadership mantle rests on the capable shoulders of Babar Azam for Pakistan and Rohit Paudel for Nepal.

In the batting department, Pakistan boast a formidable lineup including Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and, of course, skipper Babar Azam. Meanwhile, the bowlers to watch are Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi - who are pivotal assets for Pakistan's aspirations.

Nepal enter the contest with their own set of key players. Among the batsmen, the likes of Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Saud and Aasif Sheikh will be instrumental. When it comes to the bowling attack, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha and Sompal Kami are set to make their presence felt.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Pakistan and Nepal have never crossed paths on the cricket field before. With Pakistan's reputation as an ODI powerhouse (the world's number one at the moment), they certainly have the edge. The home advantage only bolsters their confidence, making Nepal's challenge all the more exciting.