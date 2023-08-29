Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match: Where, when and how to watch; live-streaming details

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:43 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off with a Pakistan vs Nepal clash, with high stakes for both teams.

Both Babar Azam and Rohit Paudel would like to win their first match at the Asia Cup 2023

Anticipation is building as the Asia Cup 2023 is set to kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal on Wednesday, August 30. The excitement is palpable as these teams prepare to take the field at Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 sees Pakistan and Nepal placed in Group A, alongside India. It's a high-stakes scenario, with one team's journey ending after the initial round. The leadership mantle rests on the capable shoulders of Babar Azam for Pakistan and Rohit Paudel for Nepal.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Timings, where to watch, other detaills

In the batting department, Pakistan boast a formidable lineup including Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and, of course, skipper Babar Azam. Meanwhile, the bowlers to watch are Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi - who are pivotal assets for Pakistan's aspirations.

Nepal enter the contest with their own set of key players. Among the batsmen, the likes of Kushal Bhurtel, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, Arjun Saud and Aasif Sheikh will be instrumental. When it comes to the bowling attack, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha and Sompal Kami are set to make their presence felt.

Also Read: Who'll win Asia Cup 2023? Wasim Akram says, ‘India even failed to…’

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Pakistan and Nepal have never crossed paths on the cricket field before. With Pakistan's reputation as an ODI powerhouse (the world’s number one at the moment), they certainly have the edge. The home advantage only bolsters their confidence, making Nepal's challenge all the more exciting.

Pakistan vs Nepal: Where, when and how to watch, live-streaming details

Cricket enthusiasts will want to mark their calendars on August 30 at 3:30 PM (India time) as the Pakistan vs Nepal encounter unfolds at the Multan Cricket Stadium. For those tuning in from home, the Star Sports Network will provide live telecast coverage of the match. For those preferring the online route, Disney+ Hotstar has got you covered with its free live-streaming service.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 02:43 PM IST
