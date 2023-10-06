The Netherlands will take on Pakistan on October 6 in the second ODI World Cup 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Pakistan vs Netherlands Hyderabad ODI is a day-night match.

It would be the second match of Pakistan in Hyderabad as the team led by Babar Azam played a warm-up match against Australia in the city and enjoyed warm support from the locals. The warm-ups saw Pakistan lose by six overs to spare after posting 345 against New Zealand, before conceding 351 against Australia.

The Netherlands are the only Associate nation in this tournament. They made their debut in 1996 and lost all five matches they played. During the qualifiers, they announced themselves with a statement win over West Indies in a Super Over after scores were tied at 374.

The warm-up matches of Netherlands were rain-affected - with one completely washed out. The team will be looking to send out a strong message of their presence with a victory over Pakistan.

Pakistan Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel/Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Netherlands Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt and wk), Ryan Klein, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmed and Paul van Meekeren.

Pakistan vs Netherlands match: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Hyderabad are set to be hot and dry. According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain and thunderstorms in Hyderabad today.

The temperature is expected to range between 36 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 15 km/hr in the north-north-west direction in the day and 9 km/hour north-west at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 32 km/h in the daytime and 19km/h at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 52%.

Pakistan vs Netherlands match today: When, where and how to watch

The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

