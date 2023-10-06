Pakistan vs Netherlands prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more: Who’ll win the ICC World Cup match today?
Pakistan and the Netherlands will face off in their opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup on October 6 in Hyderabad.
Pakistan and the Netherlands are set to square off on October 6 as they lock horns in a day-night spectacle at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, marking the beginning of the Asian campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message