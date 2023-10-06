Pakistan and the Netherlands will face off in their opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan and the Netherlands are set to square off on October 6 as they lock horns in a day-night spectacle at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, marking the beginning of the Asian campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan vs Netherlands: Head-to-head records There have been 6 ODIs between Pakistan and the Netherlands so far. The Asian cricketing giants have won all of those. While Pakistan seem to have a massive upper hand on paper over the European team, the Dutch team did have their moments of adventure.

Also Read: Shubman Gill down with dengue, doubtful for India vs Australia match On August 21, 2022, during the Pakistan tour of the Netherlands, the Men in Orange came dangerously close to upsetting Babar Azam's boys. Vikramjit Singh and Tom Cooper scored a half-century each to take the match to the final over. Eventually, they fell short of just 9 runs while Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim took 5 and 4 wickets respectively in the match.

Pakistan vs Netherlands fantasy team Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Logan van Beek and Vikramjit Singh.

Pakistan vs Netherlands pitch report The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will be beneficial to batters while giving enough support to seam bowlers. This venue, like the majority of other venues, uses red soil, black soil and a combination of both.

Also Read: Pakistan vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details Black soil pitches are recognised for having greater bounce, which makes scoring runs easier. Red soil pitches are known to quickly dry out and help the slower bowlers or spinners as the game goes on. The pitch that has a combination of both will offer equal opportunities to batters and bowlers.

Pakistan vs Netherlands weather With no rain in sight, Hyderabad is expected to be hot and humid on October 6, with temperatures likely to soar as high as 33 degrees and humidity rising up to 66%, as per Weather.com.

Pakistan vs Netherlands: Prediction Pakistan would like to make their goal clear from the very first match, which is also likely to be their easiest. With Sri Lanka, India and Australia matches coming up next, Pakistan will have to ensure that they bag their first points.

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 92% chance that Pakistan will be victorious in this match. We, too, believe that the Men in Green will start the 2023 ICC World Cup with a victory. Publications like CricTracker and Khel Now have also predicted the same.

