Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup live streaming in India: Get PAK vs NED probable XIs & Colombo weather forecast

After two matches during the warm-up stage washed out due to rain, opening encounter of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Netherlands in Colombo on Saturday (February 7) is likely to be interrupted by rain in a Group A clash. Although India are the official hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Amid the chaos regarding Pakistan's decision to boycott the the India game, the Men in Green are coming into this tournament on the back of a 3-0 whitewash of Australia at home. On the other hand, Netherlands have not been in the best of forms off late.

Last edition's group stage loss against USA will certainly be there in the minds of Pakistan and Salman Ali Agha's men would be wary of the Dutch side who are known for causing upsets at the biggest stage. Interestingly, it was Netherlands' win over South Africa in the 2022 edition that helped Pakistan to go through to the semifinals in Australia.

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 68% probability of precipitation on February 7 in Colombo. The skies will have areas of thick clouds in the morning with showers expected in the afternoon. With the match starting at 11 AM, there is a high possibility of an interruption or maybe a washout.

Colombo rain forecast on February 7

Colombo weather forecast.

Having already announced that they won't play India, Pakistan are already at a loss of two points before the tournament begins. Provided a rain washout against Netherlands, it will put Pakistan once again in a position that no team would want to be at, especially at a World Cup.

How to watch Pakistan vs Netherlands in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Pakistan vs Netherlands clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in five languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Live streaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands will be available on JioStar app and website. The Pakistan vs Netherlands match starts at 11 AM IST.

Global streaming details of PAK vs NED

Region Television Digital Streaming Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket NOW, Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow by Cricbuzz, ESPN+ Australia — Prime Video Pakistan PTV Home, PTV National Tamasha, Myco, ARY Zapp South Africa SuperSport SuperSport app / website MENA (UAE, etc.) CricLife Max StarzPlay Caribbean Islands ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean New Zealand SKY Sport Sky Sport Now Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Rest of the World — ICC.tv (Free in many regions)

Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted playing XIs Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen