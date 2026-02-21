Pakistan vs New Zealand Colombo weather forecast today: Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash?

After an highly entertaining 40 matches in the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2026, the tournament enters into more serious business as the Super 8 stage commences on February 21 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, there are high chances rain will play a part in the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash.

While Pakistan entered the Super 8 after finishing second in Group A behind India, New Zealand are coming following a second-place finish in Group D. The top two teams in a group in Super 8 stage will advance into the knockouts, scheduled for March 4 and 5.

According to metoffice.gov.uk, rain is likely to start in Colombo from the afternoon itself with around 50-60% chances of precipitation. However. things will get worse as the day progresses as the average rainfall is predicted to be at 80% from 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The rainfall percentage decreases thereafter as we go deeper into the night.

View full Image Hourly rain forecast in Colombo on February 21. ( metoffice.gov.uk, )

Is a Reserve Day in place for Super 8 games? Unfortunately, there is no Reserve Day in place for the Super 8 stages. According to International Cricket Council (ICC), rules, reserve days are kept only for the knockout matches. The semifinals and the final have one reserve day each in the T20 World Cup 2026.

At least a five-over match is required for a result to come out. In case the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash gets washed out due to rain, both teams will share points, which will further dent their chances of a semifinal entry.

T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium So far only one game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 has been washed out. The Ireland vs Zimbabwe was washed out at the Pallekele cricket stadium on February 17, which eventually knocked Australia out of the race for Super 8 stage.

Till now, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted five games with the teams batting first, winning on four occasions. The venue hosted the high-profile India vs Pakistan game and also saw Zimbabwe stun Australia in the ongoing edition.

Following the Pakistan vs New Zealand game, the venue will also host two other Super 8 games - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka and England vs New Zealand - on February 25 and 27 respectively.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq