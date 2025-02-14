Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Mohammed Rizwan's side will take on the Kiwis in the final of the tri-series at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.
The Men in Green booked their place in the final by breaking the record for the highest successful run chase in ODIs and defeating South Africa by 6 wickets.
The Tri-Series, though a truncated event, had taken on added significance as it took place on the heels of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan and New Zealand will meet at the same venue in the Champions Trophy opener on 19 February and a win for either side would go a long way to boosting their confidence.
The last time these teams met, Pakistan were bowled out for just 78 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium after making 330 in their first innings. New Zealand's big guns have all fired up for the Kiwis and Pakistan will be hoping that the senior side can rise to the occasion with the Champions Trophy just around the corner.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE: Playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Pakistan's Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel are on the crease. William ORourke continues the bowling attack for New Zealand. Saud Shakeel hits a FOUR to sweeper cover on the first delivery. Pakistan have scored 29/1 in 6 overs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: After losing Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel are on the crease. Jacob Duffy continues the bowling attack for New Zealand. Babar Azam slams a SIX to deep mid-wicket on the 4th delivery. Pakistan have scored 23/1 in 5 overs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are on the crease. William ORourke continues the bowling attack for New Zealand. Fakhar Zaman OUT on the fifth delivery as Will Young takes a brilliant catch. Saud Shakeel IN. Pakistan have scored 16/1 in 4 overs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are on the crease. Jacob Duffy continues the bowling attack for New Zealand. Pakistan have scored 13/0 in 3 overs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are on the crease. William ORourke continues the bowling attack for New Zealand. Pakistan have scored 10/0 in 2 overs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Facing the New Zealand for the last time in the Tri-series before the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are on the crease. Jacob Duffy begins the bowling attack for New Zealand. Pakistan have scored 10/0 in the first over.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: According to Bazid Khan and Vernon Philander, the pitch looks slightly different today. “There are a couple of dry spots, might be two paced and scoring might be lower. I do feel it'll be better at night with dew. Don't think the surface will slow up that much in the evening," Cricbuzz quoted Bazid as saying.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Pakistan skipper Mohammed Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first in Karachi.
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: New Zealand coach Gary Stead in a video uploaded by Black Caps stated, “The pleasing thing is that he's progressing well. We're following (head injury assessment) protocols at the moment,"
“He's had a headache for a few days but that's subsiding, which is really good news. He hit a few balls tonight for the first time, which is good, but there are still a few more steps for him to go through before he can be considered fit for play," Stead added
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Rizwan said, "The answer to this is very long because the unpredictability factor is maily due to our culture. It's always been the case. Our kids don't know what to do in life. So if you look at our cricket, whether it's Australia, Zimbabwe or even today, there has always been this unpredictability. It's a rarity that we win games one-sided. We are putting the efforts, but this is not our cricket's fault alone, our culture has always been like this. Even our kids future is unpredictable,"
Pakistan vs New Zealand live score: The Pakistan vs New Zealand Live match will be be streaming on Fancode app and website from 2:30PM today.