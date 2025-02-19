Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Babar Azam & Co aim for opening start In Karachi

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Koushik Paul

Follow Pakistan vs New Zealand live blog for real-time ICC Champions Trophy 2025 updates. Get ball-by-ball commentary, scores, and match highlights.

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan during the press conference. (REUTERS)

Pakistan are set to take on New Zealand in the opening clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday as the Men in Green aim to defend their title on home soil. While the ICC Champions Trophy is returning after a hiatus of eight years, the tournament also marks the country hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996. 

New Zealand, who won the title back in 2000, are coming after a triumphant Tri-Nation series, beating Pakistan in the final earlier this month. Pakistan's only Champions Trophy title came in 2017 after beating India in the final at The Oval.

While Pakistan remain injury-less, New Zealand will be missing the services of pacers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson, who were ruled out due to injures. Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson were named as replacements.   

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head 

Pakistan have never won against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy in three matches that they have played. Pakistan played New Zealand in the tournament in 2000, 2006 and 2009. This will be their fourth meeting in the ICC Champions Trophy.  

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith/Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke

19 Feb 2025, 11:23:36 AM IST

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Head-to-Head records

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Pakistan and New Zealand have played 118 ODI cricket matches against each other. Pakistan emerged victorious 61 times. The Black Caps secured 53 victories. 

Three ODI matches had no result, and one match ended in a tie. Their most recent clash was on February 14 this year. New Zealand won the match by 5 wickets.

19 Feb 2025, 10:50:46 AM IST

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Weather prediction

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE: The weather in Karachi today looks ideal for cricket. No rain is expected throughout the match. The match starts at 2 PM (local time). At that time, the temperature will be around 29°C, as per Weather.com. The temperature will consistently drop throughout the match and reach 24°C by 9 PM.

19 Feb 2025, 10:00:10 AM IST

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Sears, Ferguson ruled out

New Zealand will be missing the services of pacers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson, who were ruled out due to injures. Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson were named as replacements.

19 Feb 2025, 10:00:11 AM IST

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the first time in 29 years. However, India will play all their games in Dubai. 

19 Feb 2025, 10:00:11 AM IST

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 

