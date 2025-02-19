Pakistan are set to take on New Zealand in the opening clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday as the Men in Green aim to defend their title on home soil. While the ICC Champions Trophy is returning after a hiatus of eight years, the tournament also marks the country hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996.

New Zealand, who won the title back in 2000, are coming after a triumphant Tri-Nation series, beating Pakistan in the final earlier this month. Pakistan's only Champions Trophy title came in 2017 after beating India in the final at The Oval.

While Pakistan remain injury-less, New Zealand will be missing the services of pacers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson, who were ruled out due to injures. Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson were named as replacements.

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head

Pakistan have never won against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy in three matches that they have played. Pakistan played New Zealand in the tournament in 2000, 2006 and 2009. This will be their fourth meeting in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith/Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke

