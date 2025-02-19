Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 to start at 02:30 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. Match will start on 19 Feb 2025 at 02:30 PM
Venue : National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand squad -
Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O Rourke
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O Rourke.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025
Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details
Match 1 of ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.