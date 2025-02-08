Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 to start at 02:30 PM

3 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Livemint

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start at 02:30 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025Premium
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start on 08 Feb 2025 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand squad -
Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Will O Rourke

08 Feb 2025, 02:10:27 PM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C) (WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

08 Feb 2025, 02:10:26 PM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will O Rourke.

08 Feb 2025, 01:33:05 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details
Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

