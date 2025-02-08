LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025 to start at 02:30 PM

3 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 02:10 PM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of New Zealand and South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2025. Match will start at 02:30 PM