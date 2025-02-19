Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where & How to Watch PAK VS NZ, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Online

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick-off with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19. This is the first time Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament after 1996. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 also marks a return after a hiatus of eight years and the first time any multi-team ICC event happening on Pakistan soil post terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

As hosts, Pakistan always enjoy the home advantage but New Zealand are no left-overs. Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand are in red-hot form, having won the Tri-Nation series against Pakistan and South Africa a few days back.

However, New Zealand will be missing the services of pacers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson, who were rules out at the last moment due to injuries. Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson have been named as replacements.

PAK vs NZ streaming platforms by country Pakistan - PTV and Ten Sports, live streaming on Myco and Tamasha app

UAE and MENA - CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, live streaming on STARZPLAY

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada - WillowTV, live streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app

Caribbean - ESPNCaribbean on TV, live streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app

Australia - PrimeVideo with coverage available in Hindi too)

New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app

South Africa and sub-Saharan territories - SuperSport and SuperSport App

Bangladesh - Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app

Afghanistan - ATN

Sri Lanka - Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa How to Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand on Mobile? Viewers on the go can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand opening clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on mobile on the new JioHotstar app. JioHotstar is the streaming platform for Champions Trophy 2025.

Is Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Free? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Khel, Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 2 and Sports18 3 will live telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash. Free live streaming of the PAK vs NZ clash will be available on JioHotstar app.

PAK vs NZ Match Timings & Venue Details The Pakistan vs New Zealand match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19 (Wednesday). The PAK vs NZ clash starts at 2:30 PM IST.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted playing XIs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith/Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke