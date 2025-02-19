Pakistan vs New Zealand Prediction: Who’ll win today’s PAK vs NZ match in Karachi? AI projections, fantasy team and more

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts today (February 19), with Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. Could you predict who’ll win? Before we come to that, let’s see their head-to-head history in ODI cricket.

PAK vs NZ: Head-to-Head Pakistan and New Zealand have played 118 ODI matches so far. The Men in Green have won 61 of those while the Kiwis won 53. Three matches produced no results while one match ended in a tie.

Their last encounter was last week on February 14. New Zealand won the match by 5 wickets.

PAK vs NZ: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Pakistan holds the edge due to home conditions and a strong bowling attack, but New Zealand’s experience in ICC events makes them a tough opponent. Pakistan 55% – New Zealand 45% chance of winning.”

“While New Zealand is a competitive side with a knack for performing in big tournaments, the combination of home advantage, recent form, and a well-rounded team suggests that Pakistan might have the upper hand in this match. However, cricket is unpredictable, and New Zealand's resilience cannot be underestimated,” says Grok.

Google Gemini predicts, “While New Zealand has had the upper hand recently, Pakistan cannot be ruled out, especially with the home advantage. It is expected to be a closely contested match, and the outcome could go either way.”

PAK vs NZ: Fantasy team Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (C), Devon Conway, Fakhar Zaman, Kane Williamson, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (VC), Naseem Shah, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner

PAK vs NZ: Who’ll win? OneCricket predicts New Zealand to win no matter which team bowls first. CricTracker predicts that the team batting first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says Pakistan have a 56% chance of winning and New Zealand 44%. We believe Pakistan will take advantage of their home support and start with a win.

