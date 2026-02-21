Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Rain threat looms large as Super 8 stage kicks off in Colombo

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: After the group stage was done dusted, the Super 8 stage gets underway with Pakistan taking over New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both finished second in their respective groups in the round-robin stage.

However, rain threat looms large in Colombo as there are high chances of interruption during the game. With no reserve days for the Super 8 stage, a rain washout means a dent in their hopes for semifinal chances.

Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand cricket team match scorecard

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

Pakistan have a slight 24-23 head-to-head edge over New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. Two games ended in no result. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan hold a 5-2 edge over the Kiwis. The last time Pakistan defeated New Zealand in a T20 World Cup was in the 2022 edition when the Men in Green won in the semifinal.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi

